Our beloved father Russel R. Rogers peacefully passed away on the morning of March 13, 2019 in Pocatello, Idaho due to complications from a cardiac arrest.



He was born on March 20, 1926 in Preston, Idaho to George Spencer & Hannah Mathilda Rogers. He was 1 of 12 children. Dad grew up in Preston, graduating from Preston High School where he played football, basketball and participated in school musicals.



In 1944 he honorably served his country during World War II in the Navy as a machinery gunman.



In 1947 he began his career as a lineman with Mountain Bell. He retired in 1984 from AT&T as a business systems technician and then started his own business installing phone systems for area businesses.



In 1954, he met Elaine Lucille Christofferson and they married on September 3, 1955 in Malad, ID and solemnized their marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1965. They made their home in Pocatello for the past 64 years and raised 4 children, Kim, Kristie, Karalee, and Darren.



Dad loved the outdoors, elk and pheasant hunting, fishing, camping in Island Park, and spending countless hours at the beach enjoying the sun and feeding the birds during the winter months at their home in Long Beach, California.



Dad enjoyed gardening and spent many hours working in his yard and enjoyed listening to music and reciting poetry. He designed and built his cabin in Island Park, fulfilling his dream in 1990.



Dad worked extremely hard and taught us the value of work. He encountered many health-related issues later in life but faced them with courage and determination.



We will remember our dad, and dearly miss his endearing smile, contagious laugh and sense of humor.



His survivors include his wife, Elaine; son, Kim Rogers (Jan); daughters, Kristie Berezay, Karalee Robinson (John); son, Darren Rogers (Byron Barker). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jason Robinson (Tiffani); Justin Robinson (Brittnie); Kayla Berezay; Brittney Lewis (Ernie); Brett Berezay (Meghan); Breanne Berezay; and 14 great grand-children; Brayden, Brook, Brigham, Braylee, Aiden, Madilynn, Mitchell, Haydin, Hadlee, Harper, Hudson, Paislie, Emrie, and Addison.



His parents and 9 brothers and sisters preceded him in death.



Friends may visit with family on Friday, March 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Avenue, Pocatello.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Cedar 2nd Ward, 550 West Cedar. Friends may call upon family one-hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m.



Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.



Condolences may be sent to www.cornelisonfh.com



208-232-0542 Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019