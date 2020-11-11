Russell Kay Hill was born in Driggs, Idaho, on August 10, 1936, at the home of his parents, Russell Dell Hill and Elda Larene Stevens Hill. In 1943, his mother passed away after giving birth to her fifth child. Tragically, a year later, his father died from a head injury suffered while working east of Driggs. At the age of eight, with both parents gone, Kay went to live with his uncle and aunt, Verl and Eva Hill, in Pocatello, and his brothers and sisters were sent to live with other relatives in Idaho and Utah.
Kay graduated from Pocatello High School in 1954. In 1957, he married Deanna Walker; a few years later, they sealed their marriage in the Logan Temple. In 2020, they celebrated their sixty-third wedding anniversary.
After high school, he graduated from the automotive repair program at Idaho State University. He then served an apprenticeship through IBEW Local 449 and became a journeyman electrician. In 1969, he opened Suzuki Trails West on Poleline Rd. After closing the business, he returned to electrical work full-time and started Kay Electric in the late eighties.
In 2001, Kay experienced an accident while felling trees for firewood. As a result, he lost the use of his right hand and arm. He then worked as a union organizer for the IBEW until retirement, and later taught in the electrical vocational-training program at Idaho State University.
An active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he fulfilled many callings, including serving as the Bishop of the Eighteenth Ward and the Branch President at the Women's Prison in Pocatello.
Kay is survived by his wife, Deanna, and their children: Kelly (Jim Hamblin), Russell (Kindra), Tina (Seth Myer), Trenton (Joni), and Alan (Pam). He is also survived by his eighteen grandchildren, his eleven great-grandchildren and his siblings: Annette Clark, LaNae Dye, and Eldan (Shellie). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Nate, and his dog, Daisy.
The family is grateful to Heritage Hospice, especially Clint, Evelyn, and Cassie, whose kind words and skillful care enabled Deanna to bring him home, where he passed away on November 7, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
Private services will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2 pm. There will be a live webcast of the services. You may view the service by clicking on this link http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40377
Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in Kay's name.
Condolences at www.colonial-funeralhome.com
208-233-1500