Ruth Irene Stroud Eastman passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019. Ruth was born on November 15, 1929 in Filer, Idaho to Juanita Jewell Baughman and Clifford Charles Stroud. Her childhood was filled with lots of family activities and fun with her many aunts, uncles, siblings, and cousins. She related stories of odd jobs she had, including working in the fields during harvest season and working in a butcher shop.
During World War II Ruth's family moved to Tualatin, Oregon so that her parents could work on ships being built for the war effort. It was a happy time for the family. While attending school in Oregon, Ruth was selected as Miss Idaho in a celebration sponsored by Kaiser Shipyards.
Ruth met her life partner, Phil Eastman, in Buhl, Idaho where they were married on November 16, 1947. Their 72 years together brought many joys and challenges. Ruth and Phil's early married life found them farming in Darlington. From there they were contracted to manage the Buhl Golf and Country Club. In 1955 they moved to Pocatello to continue Phil's education and eventual employment at Idaho State University. Ruth spent countless hours attending, participating, and supporting many events and activities associated with Phil's work at Idaho State University. Ruth loved her life as a homemaker and spending time sewing her daughters' clothes as well as her own. She was an accomplished quilter and also enjoyed hand sewing. Ruth was an avid reader and always well informed about current events. Phil and Ruth loved to spend their summers nurturing a beautiful vegetable garden and many peach trees that they happily shared with family, friends, and neighbors. Ruth loved to can the fruits and vegetables for her family's pleasure. When her son started college, Ruth went to work at the Cinnamon Tree where she continued until the store closed. She and Phil also spent many hours creating beautiful pinecone wreaths that were sought by many. A number of their wreaths were raffle auction items at the ISU Faculty Fair for decades. In Ruth and Phil's retirement years they traveled, exploring all areas of the United States and visiting family and friends.
Ruth was a former member of Eastern Star, Radiant Chapter. She was an active member and Past President of Chapter BJ, P.E.O. since 1971. She was also a member of the ISU Faculty Wives Association and Seekers. Over the years she has performed many volunteer jobs at the United Methodist Church. One of her most loved activities was supporting her daughters in Job's Daughters activities where she held several offices. Ruth was recognized as a Woman of Achievement in 1999 by Zonta International.
Ruth is survived by her husband Philip H. Eastman, daughters Christine (Robert) Grayson of Depoe Bay, Oregon; Stephanie (Jim) Griggs of Swan Valley, Idaho; and son Philip H Eastman II and wife Connie of Meridian, Idaho. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicholas (Krista) Griggs, Robert (Barbara) Grayson, Philip (Emily) Eastman III, Jennifer (Nicolas) Griggs Steiner, Keith (Kathleen) Eastman. Ruth is also survived by her beloved neighbors Shawn and Mary Roberts as well as their children Gregory and Katherine. She is survived by four great grandchildren Ryanne Eastman, Wyatt Steiner, Cooper Eastman, Wiley Steiner, and Morgan Seeley. Ruth is survived by one sister Laura McNew. Ruth was preceded in death by four sisters, one brother, and her parents.
Special thanks to Dr. Jordan Bailey and Signature Hospice for their care during the end of Ruth's life.
Services will be held Thursday December 5th at 11 am in the United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th, Pocatello.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: The Idaho Youth Ranch at 5465 W. Irving St., Boise, ID 83706 or at www.youthranch.org
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com
