Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
LDS church
8200 W. Portneuf Rd.
Pocatello, ID
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS church
8200 W. Portneuf Rd.
Pocatello, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Lucile Pearson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Lucile Pearson Obituary
Ruth Lucile Denkers Pearson passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 20, 1930 to William Jacob Denkers and Margaret Lucille Fredrickson. Ruth was the second of five children. Ruth graduated from Pocatello High School then married Gerald Nord Pearson in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 6, 1948. They had 6 children, 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild to date. Ruth and her family resided in Pocatello all their lives.

Ruth is survived by 3 sisters, Beatrice Thompson, West Jordan, Utah; Joyce Jacobson Lehi, Utah; and Elaine Peterson, Tulsa, Oklahoma. A brother, William "Billy" Denkers, Malad, Idaho; her children, Susan (Eric) Mennear, Pocatello; Lewis Gerald (Sydney) Pearson, Logan, Utah; Debra Ray, Inkom, Idaho; Nord Gerald (Shawna) Pearson, Pocatello; Timothy Gerald (Joyce) Pearson, Pocatello.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Nord Pearson; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Kenneth Kiesling; Doyle Ray, a son-in-law; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS Portneuf building, 8200 W. Portneuf Road, Pocatello. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 7-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now