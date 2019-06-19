Ruth Lucile Denkers Pearson passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 20, 1930 to William Jacob Denkers and Margaret Lucille Fredrickson. Ruth was the second of five children. Ruth graduated from Pocatello High School then married Gerald Nord Pearson in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 6, 1948. They had 6 children, 23 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild to date. Ruth and her family resided in Pocatello all their lives.



Ruth is survived by 3 sisters, Beatrice Thompson, West Jordan, Utah; Joyce Jacobson Lehi, Utah; and Elaine Peterson, Tulsa, Oklahoma. A brother, William "Billy" Denkers, Malad, Idaho; her children, Susan (Eric) Mennear, Pocatello; Lewis Gerald (Sydney) Pearson, Logan, Utah; Debra Ray, Inkom, Idaho; Nord Gerald (Shawna) Pearson, Pocatello; Timothy Gerald (Joyce) Pearson, Pocatello.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Nord Pearson; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Kenneth Kiesling; Doyle Ray, a son-in-law; and her parents.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS Portneuf building, 8200 W. Portneuf Road, Pocatello. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 7-8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2005 S. 4th Ave, Pocatello, and one hour prior to the services at the church.



Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello.



Published in Idaho State Journal on June 19, 2019