Sabra Whatcott Walker passed away peacefully at home in Roy, UT on May 29, 2019.



Sabra was born in Plymouth, Utah on June 13, 1924 to Clemouth Lavell Whatcott and Vesta Admeta Pulley Whatcott. Sabra graduated from Logan High School and attended and graduated from Utah State University, and served a mission for the LDS church in the Spanish American mission.







Sabra met her future husband, Vernon John Walker, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS temple on July 28, 1953, and had ten children.



Sabra and Vernon lived in Pocatello, Idaho for 43 years before moving to Roy, Utah. She and Vernon served three missions together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the Ogden Temple. Sabra held many teaching positions in the Church, as well as serving as Relief Society President,



Sabra is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vernon, a daughter, Camille, and four siblings. She is survived by nine of her children:, Kathleen Kimber (Steven), Shannon Walker, Brian Walker (Amy), Candice Farnes (David), April Solomon (Kevin), Julie Bashford, Sheldon Walker (Cindy), Jared Walker (Aimee), and Rulon Walker (Keva), 34 Grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.







Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Westlake Ward Chapel, 2915 West 4425 South, Roy. The family will meet with friends on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.



Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary