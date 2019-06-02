Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Roy - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Westlake Ward Chapel
2915 West 4425 South
Roy, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westlake Ward Chapel
2915 West 4425 South
Roy, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabra Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabra Whatcott Walker


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sabra Whatcott Walker Obituary
Sabra Whatcott Walker passed away peacefully at home in Roy, UT on May 29, 2019.

Sabra was born in Plymouth, Utah on June 13, 1924 to Clemouth Lavell Whatcott and Vesta Admeta Pulley Whatcott. Sabra graduated from Logan High School and attended and graduated from Utah State University, and served a mission for the LDS church in the Spanish American mission.



Sabra met her future husband, Vernon John Walker, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married in the Logan, Utah LDS temple on July 28, 1953, and had ten children.

Sabra and Vernon lived in Pocatello, Idaho for 43 years before moving to Roy, Utah. She and Vernon served three missions together for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the Ogden Temple. Sabra held many teaching positions in the Church, as well as serving as Relief Society President,

Sabra is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Vernon, a daughter, Camille, and four siblings. She is survived by nine of her children:, Kathleen Kimber (Steven), Shannon Walker, Brian Walker (Amy), Candice Farnes (David), April Solomon (Kevin), Julie Bashford, Sheldon Walker (Cindy), Jared Walker (Aimee), and Rulon Walker (Keva), 34 Grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Westlake Ward Chapel, 2915 West 4425 South, Roy. The family will meet with friends on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now