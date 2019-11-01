Home

Sandra Jensen Obituary
Sandy joined her loving husband on September 22, 2019 in Pocatello, ID. Sandy fought her battle from beginning until the end. Sandy was a real special mom that was always there to lend an ear to listen to. Everyone knew her as a big chatter box who knew everyone in town. She loved everybody and she would have you laughing with her. Sandy loved her flowers, gardening, and fishing, and she was always fun to be around, even during the bad days. There was always something about her that would make you smile. You've been a fighter mom, and had enough strength and courage to get this far. We love you mom. Thank you for always being there.

Thank you for all of those who have been there for her through the tough times. Thank you to all the healthcare workers who took very good care of her. We appreciate everyone's help. We only pray that when you left, you knew how much we cared.

Surviving children: Camille Farrell her husband is Jack, Robert Jensen his wife Kathy, Many grand children, Two lovely great grand children, Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: Michael Jensen Sandra's husband, Rasmus Jensen her son, Kent Waters her brother, Both her parents as well.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
