Scott Cutler Carlson, 65, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Pocatello, ID.Scott was born in Pocatello on June 15, 1955 to Wesley and Peggy (Cutler) Carlson. He attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Alameda Junior High, and graduated from Highland High School. He was a band member and played the trumpet and excelled in math. He had a candid ability to remember people's names.He worked as a laborer. Scott was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a four-year graduate of the LDS churches Seminary program. He loved to dance at the school and church dances, and D. J. at numerous dances as a youth and young adult.Scott is survived by his daughter, Heather Hill; brothers, Doug (Deanna) Carlson, Gary (Kathy) Carlson and Brent (Pam) Carlson all of Pocatello, Idaho; 2 sisters, Suzy (John) Cuoio and Bonnie Price both of Pocatello, Idaho.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Peggy Carlson; two brothers, David Jonathan and Alan Blaine Carlson.There will be a private family service at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. 208-233-1500.Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho.