Sean Michael Newbry
1975 - 2020
Beloved son of Thelma Newbry and the late William Newbry, unexpectedly passed away September 19, 2020 at the age of 44.

Sean was born on December 13, 1975. He attended Grace Lutheran School, Franklin Junior High, Highland High, and Idaho State University. Sean worked as a finance manager for 25 years.

Sean was chosen as a Pocatello Sister Cities delegate to Iwamizawa Japan in 1991. He lived with his host Japanese family for 2 weeks. He thoroughly enjoyed the experience of a new culture and food. At 6', with blond curly hair, he was quite a site for the town's citizens.

Over the years Sean also travelled to Mexico, Canada and many US states including Kansas, Washington, D.C. and the western states. He attended the PGA Golf Tournaments in Las Vegas.

He shared his love of the outdoors and sports with his father. Golf, skiing archery, fishing, including deep sea fishing off the Oregon Coast, fly and lake fishing, hunting, camping, skiing and a new favorite, disc golf. He was a self-taught chef who enjoyed trying new techniques and recipes that became family favorites.

Following in a family tradition going back to his great grandfather, Sean was a Mason and a Shriner. He was Secretary for the Masons, on the State staff of El Korah Shriners, Pocatello Shrine Circus Chairman and Treasurer.

He belonged to the Chubbuck Lions Club. Community service gave him great peace and joy.

Sean is survived by his mother, Aunt Saundra Hopkins, Uncle Ken Balk, Cousin Taia Hopkins, Aunt Nina Newbry and several Newbry cousins, great aunts, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Uncle Thomas, and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sean's memory to: Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103

Visitation with family will be held from 6-7:30pm Tuesday, September 29, at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N 15th Ave., Pocatello ID. Please wear masks. Graveside services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, September 30, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, ID.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
