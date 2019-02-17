|
|
Shari Robinson
May 17, 1955 ~ February 8, 2019
Shari Robinson passed away February 8, 2019, peacefully with family by her side. She was born May 17, 1955, to Eugene Becker and Sharon Hansen in Evanston, Wyoming.
Shari is survived by the love of her life, Marvin Carlisle; mother Sharon Hanson; stepdad Ron Canter; sisters Cathy Ward and Linda Wahl; brothers Tim Becker and Marty Becker and their spouses; daughter Marcy Hukaby; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother David Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 17, 2019