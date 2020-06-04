Sharon Kay Magnuson Derricott, passed away May 29, 2020 of natural causes in Apache Junction, Arizona, where she was currently living. She was born Nov. 2, 1951 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Ben and Joan Magnuson. She was cremated as per her request.



She worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, Idaho where she met Robert "Bob" Derricott. They married and lived in Pocatello, Idaho. When her husband passed away she moved to Apache Juction, Arizona.



She was blessed with two sons, Thomas Hoadley (Christina) and Timothy Stirrat. Also, step children, DaLena Derricott, Joseph Derricott, Robert Junior Derricott, and Raymond Derricott.



She loved her grandchildren dearly, Stephenie Stirrat Romero, Kyle Hoadley, Mikinzi and Tyger Derricott, Chance and Raya Stirrat.



She had many great grandchildren, also with one on the way, Thaine Michael Crumpton, Acacia Elaine Crumpton, Taylor Ariah Elwood, Brylee Ann Elwood and Anton Kay Romero, plus 5 more. She has one living Aunt in Nebraska.



Memorial services will be held at Skyhaven Mobile Home Park in the near future at Apache Junction, Arizona.



