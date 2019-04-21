Home

Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Sharren Brown


Sharren Brown Obituary
Sharren Lee( Rytting) Brown, 77, a native of Pocatello, passed away peacefully April 9, 2019, following a brief illness.

Sharren was born May 30, 1941, in Pocatello, Idaho to Douglas Orr Rytting and Emma Lavon (Stocking) Rytting. She was honored to be a graduate in the 1959 Class from Pocatello High School, where she was involved with Pep Club and had many cherished friendships that lasted her lifetime

Sharren married Gary W. Brown almost 58 years ago on April 28, 1961. Sharren was a very talented quilter and seamstress, who had an artistic gift. She also loved square dancing, family genealogy, and especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid learner and took pride in learning something new each day.

Sharren is survived by her husband, Gary W. Brown, Pocatello; sons Kevin (Melinda) Brown, Mesa, AZ; Todd (Joanna) Brown, Costa Mesa, CA; daughters, Tara (Sean) Keef,, Boise, ID; Denise (William) Branch, Wylie, TX; sisters Gloria Hanners and Connie Teuscher, both of Chubbuck, ID; Lavon (Arnold) Lintelmann, Portland, OR; 18 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Sharren was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Emma Rytting, a sister, Lorraine Miller, granddaughter, Emily Brown, and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Hanners and Steven Teuscher.

Sharren's family will gather for a private celebration of her life this summer. Her family and friends meant everything to her, and her family would be forever grateful to have your memories and condolences be shared with them on the 'Tribute Wall' of Wilks Funeral Home website.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
