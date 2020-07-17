1/1
Shawn Michael Munsee
1990 - 2020
Shawn Michael Munsee, 30, passed away on July 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Shawn was born June 8, 1990 in Burley, Idaho.

Shawn graduated from Soda Springs High School in 2008. Most recently he started Crowns Custom and Repair, doing custom fences and home repair.

He enjoyed spending his spare time fishing, camping, golfing, swimming, boating, riding ATVs and especially snowboarding. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his friends, his brothers, and his family.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Terry and Denise Munsee; siblings, Boe (Amanda) Holbrook, James Holbrook, Robert Holbrook, and Stacey Munsee; maternal grandmother, Shirley Waller; paternal grandfather, Terry Munsee; and paternal grandmother, Helen Lindstrom.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Waller; and uncle, Ronn Carver.

A celebration of life for Shawn will be held at 4 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho 83201.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500



Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home
2005 S 4Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 233-1500
