Sheila Kay (Pingel) Houser, age72, of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Sheila was born in Malad City, Idaho on August 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Edward Hyram and Helen Swinyard (Wright) Pingel. Sheila was the last of six children.
When she was 13, Sheila's family moved to Kaysville, Utah where her oldest brother, Edward Ray and his family lived. When she was 14 1/2 years old, her loving mother was killed in a tragic car accident. This was very hard on Sheila for she was very close to her mom due to Sheila's health problems. Sheila's dad met and married Leona Marshall for time in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to American Falls, Idaho in July of 1963.
Sheila was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked as a CNA. Sheila enjoyed embroidery and later learned how to liquid embroider. She loved reading, playing cards and attending social outing. She loved nature and being outdoors including the Cherry Springs area. She adopted and enjoyed spoiling children of her closest friends.
Sheila married Gary L. Bloxham on April 14, 1967 in the LDS American Falls Church. They had one son, Gary Edward Bloxham. They lived in Pocatello. This marriage ended in divorce on December 29, 1982. Sheila's dad died May 15, 1983 of cancer. She married Dwight Keane on January 23, 1985. They were divorced October 24, 1985. She married Larry J. Houser Sr on June 15, 1986. They moved to Planeview, Nebraska. They divorced February 14, 1995. Sheila moved back to the Pocatello area where she lived until her passing.
Sheila was preceded in death by her great grandma, Clara Swinyard; her loving grandma, Beatrice "Bea" Wright; her mother, Helen S. Pingel; her son, Gary Edward "Eddy" Bloxham on June 24, 1988; her father Edward H. Pingel; brothers, Edward Ray Pingel, Melvin Herschel Pingel, and Robert Dee Pingel; sister, Helen Louise Hess; stepmother, Leona Marshall and step brothers, Darrald Jack Marshall and Kenneth Glen Marshall; and step sister-in-law, Colleen Marshall. Sheila is survived by two sisters-in-law, Marlene Ann Pingel and Judith Pingel; a sister, Berneice Faye (Art) Peabody; and brother-in-law, Gayle Dean Hess; step sister-in-law, Barbara Marshall; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pocatello 1st Ward located at 655 South Grant Ave, Pocatello. The funeral will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with graveside to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, section 51 west. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho (208) 233-0686. Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Sheila's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Dec. 5, 2019