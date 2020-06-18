Sheri was one of the nicest and sweetest ladies Ive ever known. So loving and caring. I will always remember her. May God be with you and comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Love, Debby
Wilde- Sheri Lee Wilde, 81, passed away on June 15, 2020. Graveside will be Fri., June 16 at 11 am in the Mt. View Cemetery, 38 West. Visitation, Thur. 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave. Service will be broadcast live on the Cornelison Funeral Home facebook page.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.