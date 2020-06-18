Sheri Lee Wilde
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sheri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilde- Sheri Lee Wilde, 81, passed away on June 15, 2020. Graveside will be Fri., June 16 at 11 am in the Mt. View Cemetery, 38 West. Visitation, Thur. 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave. Service will be broadcast live on the Cornelison Funeral Home facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Sheri was one of the nicest and sweetest ladies Ive ever known. So loving and caring. I will always remember her. May God be with you and comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Love, Debby
Debby Day
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved