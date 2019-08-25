|
Sherry Lynn Aldrich, 68, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019 following an extended illness.
Everyone that knew her loved her. To family friends she quickly became "Mom" or "Gramma". She loved to tease but always in fun. Her smile came easy and even though she said she was "mean and ornery" she always put the needs of others ahead of her own.
Sherry was born on December 10, 1950 to Alfred and Helen (Oliver) Marcil in Minot, North Dakota. She graduated from Minot Senior High School in the class of 1968. She married Michael Buechler in 1969 and had two children. They were later divorced. She married Charles (Chuck) Aldrich in 1975 and moved to Wahpeton, ND where they ran the local Dairy Queen. In 1979 they moved to Bozeman, MT, where she helped Chuck get through college. Following his graduation in 1982, they moved to Midland, TX where she worked as an assembly tech for Texas Instruments. She was presented with the company's highest quality award in 1983 and traveled to Taiwan and Singapore to share her methods. In 1984 they moved to Pocatello and she began her career as an accounting tech for the FBI. She volunteered for several special assignments and served in New York in the days after 9-11. She retired in 2006 and spent three months photographing and fishing Alaska.
Sherry's hobbies were fishing, rafting, sewing, Juneberry picking and canning, bowling, gardening, cooking, and photography. She loved to travel but her greatest joys were playing with her grandchildren and feeding the family. Her scalloped potatoes and ham became a family favorite and her batter-fried fish was legendary.
Sherry moved back to Minot when her mother became ill and cared for her until she passed. Sherry then took an active role with her great grandchildren. They quickly became the joy of her life.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Chuck, her son, Richard Buechler, her daughter, Destynie Sorrell, three grandchildren, Karl Buechler, Tyler Kennedy, and Daryen Bowman, a sister, Sylvia Williams, an aunt, Algina Johnson, and 8 great grandchildren.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother and father, her stepdad Leo, her sister, Elena and brother, Gary.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. A gathering for family and friends will be held following the service at Pocatello Elks Lodge at 6:00 pm.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 25, 2019