On October 22nd my beautiful wife Shirley Ann Marie Fitzgerald was called home to be with God, Shirley was born on January 16, 1935 in Idaho Falls Idaho. She was the daughter of Robert L Byerly and Eva L Stiles. Shirley grew up in Arco Idaho where she started her career as a telephone operator then relocated to Idaho falls then on to Pocatello. Shirley enjoyed traveling camping fishing and bowling with all her friends and husband Jim. She is one of God's children and all that knew her knew this to be true. Shirley, Thank You for all of the beautiful moments of love and laughter we shared together, you truly made our 35 year journey through life special and amazing. My love thank you for choosing me to share your life with, I will forever hold you gently in my heart, your loving husband Jim. Shirley Ann Fitzgerald was preceded in death by her father Robert her mother Eva three brothers a sister and a step daughter . Shirley was survived by her husband Jim Fitzgerald, two stepsons Gary and Gene Fitzgerald, two Granddaughters Kelly and Tasha, grandsons Justin, Michael, Nicholas and Anthony several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, as well as a daughter and a son.



