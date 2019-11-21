Home

Horsley's Marsh Valley Funeral Home
570 N Meadowview Dr
Arimo, ID 83214
(208) 254-3786
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Lava LDS Ward Chapel
437 West Spring St.
Lava Hot Springs, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lava LDS Ward Chapel
437 West Spring St.
Lava Hot Springs, ID
View Map
Shirley Belle Rowsell


1927 - 2019
Shirley Belle Rowsell Obituary
Lava Hot Springs...Shirley Belle Mason Rowsell passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lava Hot Springs the morning of November 16, 2019 at the age of 92.

Shirley was born March 23, 1927 to Henry "Sam" Mason and Jeanine Edith Bell Mason. She was the sixth of seven living children,

She married her high school sweetheart, Marvin A Rowsell and they had 3 daughters; Bonnie Lynn (David W Sanders), Carol Annette (Fritz Battcher), and Marilyn Kae (John Neeser). Shirley loved her 11 grandchildren, treasured all 15 great grandchildren, and adored each of the 7 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. in the Lava LDS Ward Chapel, 437 West Spring St. in Lava Hot Springs. Friends may visit with the family that morning from 11a.m.-12:30p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery.

Sincere thanks and appreciation to Signature Home Care and Hospice for their kindness and tender care. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
