Shirley Joyce Little, 90, Pocatello, passed away peacefully in her home in Pocatello, Idaho on December 4, 2019.
Shirley was born on April 9, 1929 in Pocatello, Idaho. Shirley was the second of four children and the only daughter of Raymond and Aleene (Bourne) Little. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond (1955), mother Aleene (1984) and brothers Paul (1946) and Rodney (2002).
Shirley is survived by a brother E. Michael Little, a nephew Scott (Shauna) Little and a sister-in-law Mardy (Rodney) Little.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Pocatello and lived in her childhood home her entire life. She attended local schools and was a 1947 Pocatello High School graduate. While still in high school, Shirley began part-time work at the Union Pacific Railroad. After graduation, she became a full-time employee at the railroad, made that her career, retiring from the railroad with over 40 years of service. Shirley enjoyed her career and working with people. Many of her co-workers became lifelong friends. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her mother, participating in various social events and clubs. Shirley particularly enjoyed participating in bowling leagues and later in life became an avid golfer. After retirement, Shirley enjoyed traveling with friends. She had five grandnieces whom she adored.
Our family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Solace Hospice for their outstanding care of Shirley.
Per Shirley's direction, there will be not be a viewing or a funeral service. However, there will be a short graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 30 West, on Monday December 9, 2019 at 2 pm.
