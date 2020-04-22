|
|
Shirley May Robinson Purkett was born April 25, 1939 to Paul and Zella Robinson. Shirley was one of seven children, she had 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Shirley met and married the love of her life George Peter Purkett on December 2, 1955. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage. Together they raised 3 boys, Sam, Bret and George Jr.
In her younger age she worked at Cornett, then ISU as a custodian and in 1986 she started at Pocatello Roofing, Inc. as a secretary working until her retirement in 2015.
Shirley enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, canning, gambling, raising cows and loved to read. Shirley enjoyed her time in Island Park with George spending time at their cabin.
Shirley at the age of 80 passed away at home surrounded by family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; twin sons, Eddie and Teddie; two brothers, Willy Robinson and Roy Robinson; and two sisters, Beverly Leighton and Delores Benedetti.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Sam (Jodi) Purkett, Bret (Becky) Purkett and George Jr. (Kiva) Purkett; brother, Donald Robinson; sister, Alice Lewis; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Per her request, cremation and no public service. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 22, 2020