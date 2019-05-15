|
|
Shirley Pearce Carling, 84, died on May 13, 2019 in Chubbuck, Idaho.
Shirley was born on June 7, 1934, in Paradise, Utah, to Francis Marion Pearce and Clara Jensen Pearce. She married Frank Reynolds Carling on December 10, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. She was active in the LDS Church.
She is survived by her four children: Don, Kenneth, Mark and Julie, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held in her honor at 10:00 am on Friday, May 17th, in the Chubbuck 8th Ward Building, 450 James Ave, Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will be held one hour prior to the service, as well as from 6:00-7:30 pm on Thursday evening at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho.
For a full obituary, visit wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 15, 2019