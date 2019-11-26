|
Our classy, feisty mom, Shirley R. Hunziker was reunited with our wonderful dad on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on January 22, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the youngest of three children born to Alfred W. and Ruth M. Kynaston. She attended Pocatello High School and then attended ISU where she received her cosmetology license.
She met the love of her life, Bill Hunziker, and married on July 5, 1955. Together they had three children, Mitzi, Willie, and Brad. She worked many years as a waitress to make ends meet. Shirley also worked at Harold's Thriftway in the bakery and later in the meat department. She retired as a meat wrapper from Waremart (now Winco Foods) after twenty years.
Shirley loved stock car racing, supporting Dad and later Brad as their biggest fan ever on Saturday nights at the Pocatello Speedway. They were her heroes. She had a passion for classic cars, showing her 1940 Ford in car shows and taking home trophies every time.
She was a magnetic person, a great leader, and organizer from family get togethers to shopping for shoes. She did everything larger than life. She enjoyed building and decorating their home in Yuma, Arizona where they would spend six months of the year as snowbirds.
Shirley was strong, both physically and emotionally, and her strength was often tested. She was passionate about everything she did.
Shirley is survived by her three children, Mitzi (Kevin) McHugh, Willie Hunziker, and Bradley Hunziker, as well as 10 wonderful grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. That's five generations.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her loving husband, Bill, brother, Laverne Kynaston, sister, Marthalou (Velbert) Jackson, Fred and Karen Hunziker, and her best friends, John and Marylee Lewis. The gang is all together again, let the celebration begin!
The family would like to sincerely thank her caregivers, Marcia and Chris, Encompass Home Health, Heritage Hospice, as well as the entire staff at Quinn Meadows for their compassion and love. She loved you all.
We will have a celebration of life for Dad and Mom in the spring as we all know Shirley didn't like the freaking cold.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Nov. 26, 2019