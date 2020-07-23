Sidney Ellis Hedges, 77, died July 19, 2020 of end stage Parkinson's disease with his wife by his side in Pocatello, Idaho.
He was born in 1943, in La crosse Wisconsin, the oldest of 5 and the protector of his little sister Sara. He grew up in Pocatello where he met his wife, Marcia, at a church dance activity. They were married in 1966 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Sid joined the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He graduated from BYU in 1972 with a Bachelors in business. He worked for JW Robinson stores in California, Blocks Dept Store in Pocatello, then for Dr. Larry Kemp as his business manager.
Sid was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Florida from 1962-64. He was honored to serve as the first bishop of the Highland 7th ward. He also served as a seventy and in many church callings during his life. He always kept God first. Sid loved people. Friends and family were the strong bonds that defined his life.
Sid was a hard worker, devoting much of his spare time and energy doing lawn work and building sprinkler systems. He loved to play, dance and watch movies. He was taught to dance at age 3 by his mother. At Poky High he was part of Ralphies Raiders, playing the trombone with his friends in Pep Band. This is where his love of music was born. He enjoyed snow and water skiing, and working as a ranch hand at his parent's cattle ranch.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Ann Stout; his three children, Jan (James) Leonard, Allison (Quinn) Remund and Clark (Lisa) Hedges; siblings Fred (Diane) Hedges, David (Julie) Hedges, Curt (Mitzi) Hedges, and Sara (Lance) Soderquist; They have 16 grandchildren, 3 of which are serving missions. His parents, John and Barbara Hedges, preceded him in death. Thanks to the staff at Caring Hearts for Sid's care.
Private family services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020. For family and friends attending the services, facemasks have been requested by the immediate family. Services will be available to watch at wilksfuneralhome.com
beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place in the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, Idaho.