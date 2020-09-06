1/
Sonya Caroline Putty
1939 - 2020
Sonya Caroline Putty, 81, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho. She grew up in Spokane and has lived in Pocatello for 18 years.

Sonja married Bill Roller and after his passing she Married Alan Ehling. After Alans passing, she again found love and married Jim Putty. She loved to camp, crochet, cook and square dance.

She is survived by her daughters Rayna Daniels of Pocatello, Idaho and Leah Harris of Kalama, Washington; her sons David Roller of Ely, Nevada and Alan Ehling of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 11 Grandchildren, many Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com



Published in Idaho State Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
