Stacey Judd Kuehnl
1974 - 2020
Stacey Judd Kuehnl,born July 12,1974 to Anita Darlene and Daniel Bruce Kuehnl in Santa Clara California.He grew up in Pocatello , attending Syringa elementary,Alameda jr high and Highland high school,graduating in 1992. He attended University of Oregon and Portland State University earning a degree in accounting and license in certified public accounting.He worked for a

nonprofit and 2 firms. He met and married Kristal Browning in 1993.In 1994 and 1997 they had daughters,Kelsi and Jade.Stacey liked the outdoors and was an avid cyclist. He and his wife's favorite place to vacation was Costa Rica. He is survived by his wife of 26 years,Kristal,daughters,Kelsi,Portland, Jade ,Birmingham England.parents Bruce(Pat) Kuehnl,Anita (Jeff) Ovard,siblings,Greg(Ellen) Cabeza,Justin(Jen) Kuehnl,Tony Monroe,Quintona(Greg) Long,Nick(Cristina)Kuehnl,Brandon (Katie)Kuehnl.Many aunts,uncles and cousins.He was preceeded in death by his grand parents Effie and Eugene Kuehnl,Jake and Erlinda Cabeza,aunts , Diana,Judy and Veronica,and uncles,Fred, Ralph,Gary,and Steve.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
