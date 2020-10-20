1/1
Stefanie Harding
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Stefanie J Zinkan Harding, 58, passed away in Pocatello, Idaho at her home on October 15, 2020 surrounded by family.

Stefanie was born April 27, 1962 to John and Carla Zinkan. She spent her first 10 years in Chubbuck, Idaho; then moved to Pingree, Idaho for another 8 years, making memories and friends along the way.She graduated from Snake River High School in 1980. She then moved to Pocatello where she attended ISU Technical School for Systematics. She spent the rest of her life in Pocatello, where she met her husband, Scott Harding and together they raised their daughter, Kathryn Harding.

All throughout her life, she had many hobbies and activities which included hunting, camping, fishing (basically anything outdoors), softball, bowling, pool, horseshoes, cheering on her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with her friends and family, usually with a beer in her hand!

Stefanie is survived by her husband, Scott Harding; daughter, Kathryn Harding; sisters, Joni (Tom) Despain, Jana (Ken) Knoch, Cindy Zinkan; brother, Kim (Barbara) Bell; and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Carla Zinkan; and sister, Gerri Albright.

A celebration of Stefanie's life will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
