Harding- Stefanie Harding, 58, passed away on October 15, 2020. A celebration of Stefanie's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Rumors Pub in Pocatello. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or
contact the funeral
home for more information.
I will miss you my friend, thought of you often thru the years. You meant a lot for a a young teen all those years ago!
Tracwy Waldron
Friend
October 20, 2020
Many fond memories with Scott, Stephanie , and Kathryn. Our condolences and thoughts go out to you both and the family. With love - Neil Marshall and family.
Neil Marshall
Friend
October 20, 2020
Scott we are so sorry to hear of Stephanie passing and look forward to when you are able to do the Celebration of Life so I can give you a big my friend Love Sherm & Pam Schmidt
Sherman Schmidt
Military
October 20, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Scott and Kathryn. Steph was one of a kind. Had many conversations and laughs with her. She loved to laugh and joke for sure. Loved seeing her beautiful dark eyes light up when we talked of her family she was so proud of. Such a kind soul. She will be so missed.
Susan Barkdull
Friend
October 17, 2020
To Scott, Kathryn, and Cindy Jo... so sorry for your loss. I will always remember the visits to PA. Stef in her flip flops when it was definitely not flip flop weather. The laughs, the cries, the hugs. To Stef... cheers in heaven!
Sue Kutters
Family
October 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Stef as we called her was always so full of life!! Her laugh and smile made you laugh and smile. We got into trouble more than once by our teachers. We shared a lot of great times growing up!! Rest In Peace Stef girl. ❤❤
Kerrie Jo Young Randall
Friend
October 16, 2020
We were cousins but distance kept us apart. You were in Idaho and I was in Pennsylvania. I often thought of you and wondered what was going on in your life. Rest in Peace.
Kathryn Simmel (Lilley)
Family
October 16, 2020
So sorry to hear this news, thinking of you at this time
Blair and Janie Wilcox
Friend
October 16, 2020
We loved you very much although we did not see much of each other but mostly Xmas time was very warming and always had good conversations with you..
Windi Putnam
Family
October 16, 2020
Stephanie was like a 2nd mother to me growing up. My family lived right next door to her, up till I was about 9 1/2 years old. I have many fond memories of Steph. One in which I favor the most, I stayed the night with them and when we all got up in the morning we made homemade doughnuts. Steph always was watching a game every Sunday. Always rooting on the Steelers. She basically introduced me to football.
She will forever be missed. My thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Sabrina Rosen
Friend
