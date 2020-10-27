Stephanie was like a 2nd mother to me growing up. My family lived right next door to her, up till I was about 9 1/2 years old. I have many fond memories of Steph. One in which I favor the most, I stayed the night with them and when we all got up in the morning we made homemade doughnuts.

Steph always was watching a game every Sunday. Always rooting on the Steelers. She basically introduced me to football.



She will forever be missed. My thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.

Sabrina Rosen

Friend