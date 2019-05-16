Dr. Stephen Kent Parker, Ph.D. passed away Monday, May 13th at the age of 76. He is preceded by his parents, Claira Parker and Robert L. Parker Sr., his brother, Robert L. Parker Jr., and his wife, Sharon Parker. He is survived by his brother, Douglas Parker, his son, Robert L. Parker III, and his daughter, Stephanie Parker. Stephen was a Mathematics professor at Idaho State University and an avid trainer of Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. One might say that his love of dogs and the breed was a lifestyle more than a hobby. In the 80's he and his family moved from Pocatello to McCammon, Idaho to have more land to train dogs. This new property came with the business Mystery Lake Boarding Kennels which allowed him to expand his dog breeding business and house 14+ personally owned and trained dogs at the height of his passion for the sport of retriever field trials. In the dog world, he was famous for his accomplishments with Chesapeake Bay Retrievers having attained the title of Field Champion and Amateur Field Champion with 3 females of the breed. He was also known for his sense of humor, intellect, and choice of bright colored clothing. He will be missed by all that knew him. There will be a memorial/celebration of life at his home in McCammon on Tuesday, May 21st. Published in Idaho State Journal on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary