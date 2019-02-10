Home

Sterling Brangham

Sterling Brangham Obituary
Thank you to all that attended Sterling's services, sent cards and letters, and offered your love and support. I was unable to thank everyone individually, so please accept my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you, and please pass this message on to those that may not see this publication. Thank you all for sharing a part of your life with my father, thus making you all a part of my life also.

Sincerely,

Sue Brangham, Daughter of Sterling Brangham
Published in Idaho State Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
