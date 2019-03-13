Steve R Foster, 70, of Pocatello, passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a luncheon to follow at the Teamsters Union Hall.



Steve was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 11, 1948 to Freeman and Myrtle Foster. He joined the U.S Army in 1968, where he served in Vietnam. He later met Ruth in 1980 and married in 1985 in Pocatello. He worked many years at FMC, and later retired from Great Western Malting. He loved camping, fishing, hunting and was an avid trap shooter for several years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Myrtle Foster; sisters, Velma (Burt) Jones, and Barbara (Leo) Greer.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth Foster, Pocatello; children, Dennis (Feather) Foster, Pocatello; Melonie (Dan) Perrenoud, Arco; Ashley (Rocky) Miller, Pocatello; Eric (Sarah) Billman, Alaska, Keri Mathews, Washington; brothers, Jack (Rose) Foster, Arimo; John (Darlene) Foster, Idaho Falls; grandchildren, Schae, Jesse, Stephanie, Kaidan, Caiden, Faithe, Logan, Taeler, Tanner, Jaxx, and the many others that called him grandpa.



Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com