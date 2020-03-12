|
Steven Quinn Clinkscales, 74, died of natural causes in his hometown of Pocatello, Idaho on March 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Chubbuck 6th Ward Chapel, 13979 W Siphon Rd, (on the corner of Siphon and Philbin Roads). A viewing will be held 12:00pm-1:00pm, prior to the services at the church. His interment will follow the services at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2020