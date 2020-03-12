Home

Steven Clinkscales


1945 - 2020
Steven Clinkscales Obituary
Steven Quinn Clinkscales, 74, died of natural causes in his hometown of Pocatello, Idaho on March 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Chubbuck 6th Ward Chapel, 13979 W Siphon Rd, (on the corner of Siphon and Philbin Roads). A viewing will be held 12:00pm-1:00pm, prior to the services at the church. His interment will follow the services at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
