Colonial Funeral Home
Steven Jay Guardipee


1952 - 2019
Steven Jay Guardipee Obituary
Steven Jay Guardipee, 66, passed away July 28, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Steve was born December 6, 1952 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the son of George William Guardipee and Annie Edna Perry Guardipee.

Steve married Lois Ellen Szymanski on June 1, 1974. After 45 years of a wonderful marriage, they have 2 children and 6 grandchildren.

He retired after 9 years from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Hall Irrigation. Steve worked 10 years at Tessenderlo Kerley Inc. and 20 years for J.R. Simplot

He was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, team roping, trapshooting, but most of all his family. He instilled many traditions in his children and grandchildren. Steve took great pride in achieving his North American Top 10 big game.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Guardipee; daughter, Annie (Noe) Baca; son, Michael (Ashley) Guardipee, all of Pocatello. Siblings, Leslie (Larry) Barkell, Pocatello, Stacy (Grant) Anderson, Goodyear, Arizona, Mark (Tracy) Guardipee, Victoria, Texas, George (Sherry) Guardipee, Pocatello; also six grandchildren, Mateo, Kiana, Ella, Rhyder, Axton, Alle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the home of Michael and Ashley Guardipee, 361 S. Hiline Road- North of Reservation Rd. Pocatello 83202.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 31, 2019
