Steven J. Eyre, 64, of Los Angeles died on March 15, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, the first of six sons of Reginald John and Joan (Carbine) Eyre. He attended public schools in Boulder, Colorado and Pocatello, Idaho. In his youth, he became an accomplished pianist winning many performance awards for his mastery of the complex works of Chopin and other composers. He served as a missionary in the La Paz, Bolivia Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he became fluent in the Spanish language and conversant in a native language, Quechua. He enjoyed learning different languages and cultures and had a strong affinity to the Hebrew language that started with a Study Abroad Program in Israel. He went on to receive his B.A. in Economics from Brigham Young University in 1982 and his Juris Doctor from the J. Ruben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in 1985.
Steve moved to Santa Ana, California and began practicing law at the Law Offices of John Hoover after passing the California State Bar exam in 1985. In 1987, he started his own practice of Immigration Law and soon focused on Entertainment Law, serving the Spanish-speaking community. He soon moved his home and office to Los Angeles, where he practiced law over the next 35 years from his offices at 3550 Wilshire Blvd. Over his many years in Hollywood, he was active in the Hollywood Ward and the Los Angeles 4th Ward (Spanish Speaking) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, participated in the Southern California Mormon Choir, attended Toastmasters meetings, led the annual Seder each Passover, and was a founding member of Tuesday at Stan's. He took great pleasure in feeding the missionaries and members at his home and in giving free piano lessons to many youth and members of both wards encouraging them to accompany the congregation for sacrament meetings and special engagements.
Although he never married, he leaves behind a lifelong friend and traveling companion, Joann Shields of Draper, Utah and many best friends. He also leaves behind brothers, Gregg and wife Susie (Houston, TX), Reginald (Meridian, ID), Sean (El Cajon, CA), Kris and wife Angela (Salt Lake City, UT), and a sister-in-law Janice (Blue Springs, MO). He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Brad. Finally, he leaves behind many close friends who viewed him as their family and for whom he served as a loving and giving uncle.
Due to the onset of COVID-19, a small, private funeral service was held immediately following his passing in order to minimize the risk of infection for those who might otherwise attend, and his ashes were placed in a niche looking across a pond at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, having a splendid view of the Hollywood sign. A virtual memorial service will be distributed the first week of May for all to share in the unmatched life of this kind and loving soul. The family asks that memorial gifts in Steve's memory be given to Alexandria House (https://www.alexandriahouse.org/steve_eyre) or the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (https://www.burbanktemporaryaidcenter.org/).
If you are ever in the area, please stop by Hollywood Forever Cemetery and enjoy an evening movie projected onto the structure where Steve is resting. We thank him for his gifts of self to us, and we thank you for your gifts of friendship to him.
Arrangements were handled by the Hollywood Funeral Home, Los Angeles.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.