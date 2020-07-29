1/1
Steven Nelson
1948 - 2020
Steven Ray Nelson, 72, of Logan UT, passed away on July 25, 2020 in Island Park, ID from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Steve was born on March 11, 1948, in Soda Springs, ID to DeRay Henry Nelson and Beverly Ann Smith.

Steve graduated from Grace High School in 1966, and went on to attend Ricks College in Rexburg, ID from 1966-1967. Steve left college to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the East Central States Mission from 1967-1969. Up until his death he was an officiator at the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ.

He then worked for Utah State University in Logan, UT from 1987, until his retirement in 2010, while also working at the Logan Top Stop Convenience Store until his death.

Steve was an avid motorcycle lover and died doing exactly what he loved. Steve also highly enjoyed John Wayne, guns, and Andy Griffith.

Steve is a proud father of 6 children: Brandon Nelson of Inkom, ID; Warren Nelson of Pocatello, ID; Boyd Nelson of Chubbuck, ID; Jeremy Nelson of Garland, UT; Wade Nelson of Logan, UT; Ashley Nelson of Brigham City, UT.

He is survived by his 6 children; his twin sister Susan (Glenn) Pattie of Pocatello, ID; brothers, John (VeAnn) Nelson of Pahrump, NV; Bruce (Mary Lou) Nelson of Grace, ID; DeWynn (Kathy) Nelson of La Verkin, UT; and his 9 grandchildren. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, DeRay and Beverly, and by his stepmother, Carolee Nelson.

He will be laid to rest in Grace, ID, next to his parents. A viewing will be held at the Grace, ID Cemetery on Friday, July 31 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow shortly thereafter.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
