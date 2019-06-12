|
Sue Bott placed her hands in the hands of Jesus her Savior and entered her Heavenly home on April 21, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Pocatello, Idaho and passed away in Spokane, Washington at the age of 93. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. Fifth, Pocatello. The celebration of her life will continue following the graveside service. She is survived by her daughters, Margene Coates and husband, Joe, Kettle Falls, WA; Kristine Galloway and husband, Dick, Denver, CO; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews that she held close to her heart.
Published in Idaho State Journal on June 12, 2019