Susan Kaye Pizer
Susan "Susie" Kaye (Scrivner-Allen) Pizer, passed away on Friday, 25 September 2020 from a hard-fought fight against cancer. She was born in Boise, Idaho and graduated from Capitol High School In 1972. She is survived by her 2 children Dana M. Allen Hammon and her son Brad W. Allen and her 3 grandchildren Tristen Hammon, Savannah Allen and Hailey Allen. Also survived by her mother Donna Quigley and father Dick Scrivner, three sisters Debbie Pechanec, Lori Fell, Dawn Hedstrom, and Brother Robert Scrivner, along with many nieces and nephews. Survived by her first husband, Gary W. Allen and preceded in death by her second husband Ralph Pizer. Survived by her adventure companion and best friend Larry Thomsen.

Susie definitely never met a stranger and was quick to start a conversation even though she claimed to not like being around people. Anyone who met Susie was always greeted with the biggest welcoming smile, Anyone who really knew her, fell in love with her spunky, sassy attitude and knew they had a incredibly loyal friend for life. As a master of sarcasm, she was quick with a joke, but rarely got to the punchline.

Her kids and her grandkids were her everything and her eyes would light up as she would tell you their latest stories. She loved her weekends at the lake, 4-wheeling in the razor or the many "adventures" in the motorhome.

Her energy and work ethic were second to none. She was always on the move and working hard and expected the same from those around her. She was always first to jump into help anyone in need and last to ask for assistance. Susie loved her job as a waitress at Poppa Paul's or Jumbo's. She especially loved her 'regulars', whom she would harass, and they loved this funny, unfiltered feisty little woman for it.

Her final wishes were to be cremated and released at her favorite spot in Island Park and didn't want the sadness of a funeral. She is now in heaven, and we are sure she is letting them have it. We love you forever and back mom, sister, daughter, and friend. She was our rock and will be greatly missed.

Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
