Susan Carol Vaughn passed away Friday, May 10th at the age of 72.



Susan was born December 12, 1946, in Lynwood, California to Joseph Wesley Barker and Lillian May Russell Barker. She grew up and attended schools in San Marino, California and graduated from Loretto Heights College in Colorado with a B.A. in Psychology.



After graduation she lived in Los Angeles where she worked for The Hartford Insurance. In September of 1983, she married John Charles Vaughn in Laguna Hills, California. In June of 1985 Susan and John had daughter Jennifer Haley Paris. Susan and John moved to Oceanside, California where Susan worked for Farmers Insurance. In 2002 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho and in 2014 Susan retired from Farmers Insurance.



Susan was a member of the Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello, enjoyed traveling throughout Idaho and California, spending time outdoors, camping, hiking, taking the dog on walks and most of all spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband John Vaughn of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Jennifer Paris of Pocatello, ID, and grandchildren Benjamin, Lillian and Hailie.



Susan will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery on May 18, 2019.



A special thanks to Pastor Bill Levy of Calvary Alliance Church.