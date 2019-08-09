|
|
Sylvia Marie Mathews, passed away August 2, 2019. She will be cremated per her request.
Sylvia was born September 8, 1935 in Garden City, Kansas to Ida Blanche Zink and James Rowan Dolan. She has one older sister - Shirley Heer.
The family moved to Nyssa, Oregon in 1940. She started 1st grade in 1941. Two very good friends - Betty Johnson of Parma, Idaho and Barbara Porter of Alaska, have stayed in touch since 1st grade.
She graduated Nyssa High School in 1953. That June she married Keith Mathews from Payette, Idaho. They later divorced. She has one daughter, Patricia Cole, and a son, Richard Mathews, and she loved and enjoyed them very much. She has four grandchildren, Tasia, Tabitha, Torrie and Taylor, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Rowan and Ida Blanche Dolan; son, Richard; and a step-father, M.C. Lewis, who was a huge blessing to her family.
The Mathews family moved to Pocatello in 1967. Sylvia worked for Montgomery Ward for four years and for Farm Bureau Insurance for 28 years where she was once named Star Employee, which she was particularly proud of. She retired in 2000. She was a member of Calvary Reliance for years and made many good friends there.
Sylvia is survived by her loving daughter, Patty (Jeff) Cole of Idaho Falls, ID; and 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 9, 2019