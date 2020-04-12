|
Yooo-hooo! All neighbors within earshot of Sylvia's pleasant voice knew it was time for her little ones to come back to mama. On April 4, 2020 Sylvia Stephane Pavek (87) called her family together for one final gathering. Born August 19, 1932 to Eva and Stephen Schramske in St Paul, Minnesota, she was the youngest of 3 daughters; predeceased by sisters Elaine Eva Blakeway and Loraine Augusta Reis. Sylvia graduated from Harding High School in 1950 and The College of St Catherine's as a registered nurse in 1954, St. Paul, Minn. Sylvia met her future husband, Joseph John Pavek on a blind date; they married on June 15, 1957. In 1965, they moved to Aberdeen, ID when Joe accepted the position of USDA potato research geneticist. They resided in American Falls, ID between 1971 and 2018 and moved to Boise, ID in 2018. As an RN and Charge Nurse, Sylvia cared for geriatric patients for 22 years at Harms Memorial Hospital, Power County. She also served on the Idaho Board of Guardians.
Sylvia and Joe raised and educated 7 children, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Joe and their children: Mary Pavek, Diane Pavek, Kathleen Hoffman, Susan Pavek (Shayne Aytes), Julie Hill (Darrel), Mark Pavek (Pamela), and Jane Pavek-Link (Robert); and all grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sylvia was an exceptional pianist, classical guitarist, and church organist. Sylvia and Joe were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in American Falls. She was a talented watercolor and sketch artist. Her love of music and playing the piano extended her life, gave her balance, and provided peace. Her motherly duties included chef, debate moderator, circus ringmaster, chauffeur, banker, and many more. Sylvia was also an international traveler, outdoorswoman, 4H and cub scout leader, catechism instructor, confidant, saint, and beauty queen. In her later years, Sylvia experienced memory loss; diagnosed as Alzheimer's. There were days when she could be entertained with just one news article. It became new each time she read or heard it. With advanced memory loss, she never ran out of new faces or people to meet and greet, even when surrounded by her own family. Advanced memory loss finally gave her the full wait-staff she always desired as a mother and wife: cooks, maids, spa workers, an entertainment director, and the like.
A celebration of life will be held after restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted. An announcement will be provided to friends and family when details are confirmed. Email Mark Pavek ([email protected]) for details. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia would ask that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need. You may also donate to the (https://act.alz.org) or Power County Senior Center, 180 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID 83211, 208-226-2794 in her name.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 12, 2020