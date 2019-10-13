|
Tasha was born on January 24, 1986 and passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Tasha excelled in everything from high honor roll in high school to achieving the Golden Eagle in Marksmanship in her graduation from boot camp in the U.S. Navy. He who believes in Me will live even though he dies; and who ever lives and believes in Me will never die." A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Alliance Church, 800 Marinus Lane, Pocatello. Obit in its entirety can be read online at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 13, 2019