Taylor Paige (Dane) Smith died July 13, 2019 in a rafting accident near Pine, Idaho.



Taylor was born March 21, 2001 to Kelly Anne (Golay) Richardson and Cory Shane Smith in Burley, Idaho.



Taylor just graduated from American Falls High School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved reading her scriptures and was a graduate of her church's Seminary Program.



Taylor naturally lit up any room she was in. She was a bundle of energy who loved people, makeup, dancing and sunflowers. She came into the world with a love for dancing which she used as a cheerleader (where she was known as an amazing flyer) from Junior High on through High School. She was a teacher at the local dance studio, where she radiated love, joy, patience and kindness.



Taylor loved little children and animals and they loved her back. Her small body housed a big heart filled with empathy and charity for others. She loved spending time with her family and friends and brought great joy to those who were blessed with her presence. She loved coming home each day where would sit on the edge of the coach with her yellow cup as she shared her day with her parents.



Taylor is survived by her parents Kelly Anne (Justin) Richardson of American Falls and Cory (Cheryl) Smith of Pocatello, Idaho; siblings Kaylee Anne Smith, Makenzie Rae Smith, Payton Cale Smith, Riley Justin (Kendall) Richardson, and Paige Suann Richardson of American Falls and grandparents Randy and Nora Golay and Debra and Kim Smith of Burley, Idaho as well as, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Viewings will be held 7:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 and 10:00 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints American Falls Stake Center, 111 Church Place in American Falls. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am following the second viewing at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. Published in Idaho State Journal on July 17, 2019