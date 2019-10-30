Home

Terry Walsh


1942 - 2019
Terry Walsh Obituary
Terry Alan Walsh passed away peacefully October 26, 2019 at his home in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska in 1942. He is the first son, second child of Sid and Marie Walsh. He lived in North Platte through his school years where he met his high school sweetheart, Jo. They were later married and had three children together. The family moved from Nebraska to Pocatello in the early 1970's. Terry worked as a union carpenter and later went into business as a commercial contractor and developer until he retired.

He was a very talented builder with an eye for detail, had a good sense of humor, and was very generous. He loved barbequing a good steak, breakfast at Jumbo's, skiing, golfing, traveling, and going on adventures with family and friends. Some of his favorite travels included yearly ski trips, Jackpot, Hawaii, Europe, and Arizona. He always treasured time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, family, and his furry friend Maggie. Terry was loved by many friends and family and he will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by his wife Jo Walsh, one brother James Walsh, daughters Melissa Henesh (Mike), Melanie Hill, Traci Walsh (Joe Howell) seventeen wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Dona McIntosh, and son Michael Walsh.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
