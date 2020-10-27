Theresa Lenore Gonzalez, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2020. Theresa (Terrie) was born on February 20, 1964. Her parents were Theresa "Maxine" Faulkner and Rudolph D. Gonzalez. Terrie was born at General Hospital in Los Angeles, California.
Terrie was the fifth of eight children. She is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Lowe, Rudolph "Rudy" Gonzalez, her sisters, Valerie Steele and Dolores "Sugar" Gonzalez. Terrie was preceded in death by her mother, Maxine Faulkner; grandmother, Dolores Perry; her brother, Phillip Gonzalez; and two sisters, Pamela and Laura Gonzalez.
Theresa married Ronald Diaz July of 1986. By that time they had a daughter, Talia Rae Diaz and a son, Ronald Jacob Mathew Diaz. Terrie and Ronald spent a lot of time in Sunbeam, Idaho "God's Country" mining for silver with Terrie's mother and stepfather, Selso Pena. Although Terrie and Ronald divorced later, they were lifelong friends and loved each other dearly.
Terrie was also married to Raul "Rudy" Gonzales with an "S". They had two beautiful children as well, Joseph Phillip and Thacia Alise Gonzales. They also remained best friends until her untimely death.
Terrie had six grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Mathew Chase, Teran Gabriel, Jonas Dario James Kyle (Roo) Nova Maxine, and Aniyah Alise.
Terrie had an amazing heart, she loved easily and forgave even easier. Terrie had a love for the outdoors, cleaning, cooking and of course singing. She had a song for everything from Randy Travis to Ozzy and everything in between.
Terrie had twenty-four nieces and nephews and each one of them held a special place in her heart as well as their children.
Terrie loved cooking for her family and made the best homemade noodles and tortillas. She passed on her love for the culinary arts to all her children and grandchildren. There was not anybody who did not love her! She will be missed by many.
Services will begin at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28th , 2020 at the residence of Aubrey Gonzalez at 362 Cutshalts Rd 17. Sunrise ceremony will be on October 29th and family prayer at noon. All that wish to attend are welcome. We just ask that you to be cautious, wear masks, gloves, and try to remain a safe distance from each other.
Share memories, photographs and condolences at on Terrie's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
.