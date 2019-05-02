|
Theresa M Simms was born to Alosis and Mary Rausch on June 18, 1929. She worked as a surgical nurse at the Power County Hospital for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bobbi C Simms, her son Lynn Simms, a granddaughter Adrianna (Simms) Nelson, a great grandson Derik Lehman, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and 8 step brothers.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jim) Lehman and family, Mike (Oralia) Simms and family, the family of late Lynn Simms, and sister Clara Tuerlay.
Visitation 1:00 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Davis-Rose Mortuary, Graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 2, 2019