Theresa Madeline Simms


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Madeline Simms Obituary
Theresa M Simms was born to Alosis and Mary Rausch on June 18, 1929. She worked as a surgical nurse at the Power County Hospital for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobbi C Simms, her son Lynn Simms, a granddaughter Adrianna (Simms) Nelson, a great grandson Derik Lehman, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and 8 step brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jim) Lehman and family, Mike (Oralia) Simms and family, the family of late Lynn Simms, and sister Clara Tuerlay.

Visitation 1:00 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Davis-Rose Mortuary, Graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on May 2, 2019
