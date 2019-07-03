|
Theresa Maxine Faulkner, 81, passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019 with her family by her side.
Maxine was born May 5, 1938 in Fort Hall, Idaho to Sydney L. Faulkner and Dolores Maxine Perry. Maxine was preceded in death by her children, Pamela F. Gonzalez, Phillip M. Gonzalez, and Laura C. Gonzalez.
Maxine is survived by her remaining children, Kenneth R. Lowe, Valerie D. Steele, Dolores Y. Gonzalez, Theresa L. Gonzalez, and Rudolph D. Gonzalez, as well as 27 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
Viewing services will be held at her residence on Cutshalts Road, on July 3, at 11:00 AM. Sunrise services will be at 6:00 AM on July 4th.
Published in Idaho State Journal on July 3, 2019