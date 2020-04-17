|
|
Thomas Edward John Cross
May 27, 1961 - February 18, 2020
On February 18, 2020, Thomas Edward John Cross unexpectedly passed away due to accidental death at his home at 89 W Main St., Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.
Thomas, known to many as Tom Henry, was born in Hayward, CA on May 27, 1961. Tommy attended Hunter Elementary, Granger Junior High and High School. Tommy was a free-spirit, fun loving person who cared about nature, loved to spend time riding horses and helping grandpa, John Hofeldt with chores and feeding the animals. Through shared experiences, laughter, hard work and respect for one another, they developed a strong bond that lasted a lifetime. He always said that being at the ranch was some of his happiest years. "Tom Henry, a true Cowboy whether he rode a Harley, horse or that old black bull, "Pete", was as smooth as that silk scarf around his grandfather's neck. Tom was an old soul with a Cowboy Hat that had seen its better day. But if that hat could talk...we would hear laughter from stories shared with his grandpa Hofeldt...or...excitement and joy when riding his Harley down that lonely rode. But, to his friends, the song "Fly over States" by Jason Aldean describes him best". Written by Dena Ledou.
Tommy will be missed by his family and friends, and his spirit will live on Forever! He will always be remembered for his "Love for Life - Yearning for Adventure - Gentle & Kind Heart".
He is survived by his father, Thomas E Cross, nephews, Levi & Tory Walker, brother-in-law, Troy Walker, stepfather, Earl Phillips, best friends, Donald Hainlain, Dena Ledou , and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, J'Nette Cross Phillips, sister, Crystal Cross Walker, grandparents, John W & Drotha Hofeldt, and Mr. & Mrs. Cross.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Apr. 17, 2020