Wilks Funeral Home
211 West Chubbuck Road
Chubbuck, ID 83202
(208) 238-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Daniel Jensen


1987 - 2019
Timothy Daniel Jensen Obituary
Timothy Daniel Jensen, born March 6, 1987, of Pocatello Idaho, passed away on July 21, 2019 at age 32 in Bullhead Arizona. He will be dearly missed by all, including his children, Artesia Victoria Jensen and Aubreylynn Nichole Jensen; his mother Seina Canales; brothers Nicholas Sievers and Zach (Rebecca) Sievers; sisters Treona Ohmie and Brittany Slane; grandparents Kathie (Mike) Hawks, Tim (Kelli) Jensen Savage and Ruth Slane. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us as we celebrate his life at 11:00 am on August 17th, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, in Chubbuck Idaho. Refreshments will follow the service. A full obituary can be viewed at wilksfuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
