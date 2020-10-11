1/1
Timothy G. Whiteus
1948 - 2020
Timothy George Whiteus, 72, of Pocatello Idaho, died peacefully September 20, 2020. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio, on July 22, 1948 to Harry and Hazel Whiteus.

Tim grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1966. He obtained his Associate degree in Engineering from Idaho State University and enjoyed his long-time career with the FMC Corporation. Retiring early at age 55, he started his own consulting business that gave him the opportunity to travel all around the world .He married Cathy "Max" Twitchell in 1973 and had three beautiful daughters, Shy Fenwick, April Miller and Kelli Hopkins ( Whiteus). They later divorced he married Mary Howell on July 11, 2018 (Nick and Alex Howell). Tim was blessed with six amazing grandchildren, Autumn, Rylee, Kennedy, Ashley, Madysen, Logan and his first and only great granddaughter Nora (Kennedy and Lucca Soltero).

Tim had a passion for Old Town Pocatello and was a key contributor to the growth and its rehabilitation. He spent much of his time buying historical buildings and bringing them back to life. His heart was especially fond of his building at 310 E. Center, where he acquired life long friends and tenants. The building on Center Street was his baby, and his tenants that lived there were like family to him. He enjoyed sharing stories with them and employing many of them to help them pay rent. Tim was dedicated to his tenants and their success. He gave people a chance when they felt as if everyone had given up on them. Tim is responsible for helping single mothers go onto graduate school, discouraged divorcees finding the love of their lives, and encouraging first time business renters to move onto their own historic buildings in Old Town,.

Additionally, anyone who knew Tim, knew his passion for baseball. Specifically the Cleveland Indians. Tim always made time to go to Arizona for the Goodyear Spring training season; over the last 20 years he went to as many games as he could.

Tim was an active member as president of Old Town Pocatello, Pocatello Civitans, and the Pocatello Chiefs. In June of this year, Tim finally decided to sell his last historic building to spend his summers in Mackay and had started the plans to build a home there at the time of his death. Mackay was his peace and the closest thing to heaven. Tim is survived by his wife Mary (Nick and Alex Howell), his daughters Shy Fenwick, April Miller (Cory), and Kelli Hopkins (Whiteus), six grandchildren, Autumn, Rylee, Kennedy, Ashley, Madysen, Logan, and great granddaughter Nora. His cousin Candie (Don) Wycoff, and his brother Gary Whiteus. He is preceded in death by his mother Hazel Sorg and father Harry Whiteus.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Tim's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
