|
|
Dr. Timothy S. Magnuson, beloved son, brother, life partner, colleague, and friend, passed away from natural causes on October 4, 2019 while hiking in the backcountry of Yellowstone National Park.
Tim was born in Minneapolis on June 20, 1962 to William and Joyce (Holmbeck) Magnuson. His mother died when he was a child and he was lovingly raised by Loretta Magnuson, whom he has always referred to as "mom." He grew up in the Westonka area and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in biochemistry. He later attended the University of Idaho, where he attained a Master's and Ph.D. in bacteriology. Since 2001, he had been a professor of microbiology in the Department of Biological Sciences at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho, where he excelled as a researcher, teacher, and mentor.
Tim was an accomplished and passionate microbiologist whose research interests included iron-reducing bacteria, microbial-based approaches to alternative energy, and hot spring ecosystems. He taught and mentored hundreds of students who benefited from his laid back, discovery-based approach to understanding science concepts. Tim genuinely cared about his students, many of whom felt he was a great friend. He created a welcoming environment in his classroom and laboratory, providing a space for creativity, discovery, and authentic learning.
In addition to being a gifted scientist, Tim was also a talented musician and had many friends with whom he shared his love of playing music. In his early years he played with his brothers, Greg and Jeff. At the University of Minnesota, he was in a band comprised of science and engineering majors who called themselves Avogadro and the Moles. In Pocatello, he enjoyed regular jam sessions at the Walrus and Carpenter bookstore.
Tim's appreciation of the outdoors was legendary, and he spent much of his free time hiking, backpacking, skiing, and traveling to experience nature close to home and throughout the world. He was an encyclopedia of hiking and camping in the Intermountain West and was always ready to offer recommendations and tips to friends. An avid stargazer and hot spring aficionado, he was known for seeking backcountry hideaways where he could enjoy a soak and contemplate the nighttime skies. He especially loved Yellowstone National Park and made a point of visiting regularly.
His life partner, Rhesa Ledbetter, was his companion and best friend. They also had the pleasure of working together professionally, collaborating on various research projects at Idaho State University. Tim provided Rhesa many years of adventure, encouragement, and love.
Tim's warmth, easygoing nature, and sense of humor will be missed by all those who knew him. His intellect and unmistakable laughter made him one of a kind, and he was known as a beacon and an inspiration to many. In the words of a friend, "Tim was one of the good ones, a magical person in so many ways."
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Joyce (Holmbeck) Magnuson. He is survived by his life partner Rhesa Ledbetter, mom Lorretta Magnuson, siblings Jeffrey (Michelle), Gregory (Sarah), Douglas (Cathy), John (Cathy), and Gretta (Jon), and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center Rotunda, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive, Pocatello, Idaho. Guests are encouraged to bring their musical instruments and participate in a jam session in honor of Tim. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tim Magnuson Scholarship Fund or the Idaho State University Outdoor Adventure Center. Donations, to either fund, can be sent to Idaho State University, Department of Biological Sciences, 921 South 8th Avenue, Mailstop 8007, Pocatello, Idaho 83209-8007.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Oct. 16, 2019