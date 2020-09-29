My heart goes out to all the family and friends of this dear sweet lady. What a beautiful tribute you have provided for her. It was obvious to all those who met and enjoyed her company that she had a huge heart and unconditional love for her family and friends. She truly did treat everyone like family. I'm thankful for the time she spent with our shared grandchildren, as even though she has left us all behind, she will remain in our hearts and memory forever! Condolences and prayers to all the family during this difficult time. Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but Love leaves a memory, no one can steal.

Lynda Bales

Friend