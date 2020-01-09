Home

Tom Hill


1942 - 2020
Tom Hill Obituary
Arnold Thomas Hill, 77, of Nampa, died January 1, 2020 in a Nampa hospital.

Tom (Arnold) Hill as he preferred to be called was born on January 18, 1942 to Gertrude (Eggers) Hill and Lawrence Robert Hill in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He later married Beverly Anne Moore on November 26, 1965 in Pocatello, Idaho. Together they had one daughter, Clarice. Tom served in the Vietnam War for the U.S. Army and worked for the Railroad. He was a very sweet, loving man who loved his family very much and will be very much missed by his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Hill and his parents Gertrude and Lawrence Hill. Tom is survived by his daughter, Clarice Summers; grandkids Hayden and Arianna; his sister, Linda Norgaard; and brother, Lawrence Hill. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at Wellsprings, 2105 12th Avenue Rd. Nampa, Idaho 83686 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Services will be held in Pocatello, Idaho at a later date. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
